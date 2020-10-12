Your Turn: feedback on new COVID rules, jury trial & body cams

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Under the state’s new guidance on COVID-19, students and staff with symptoms, ranging from sore throat to headaches, can either have a doctor’s note detailing an alternative diagnosis, or a negative COVID-19 test to be able to come back to school:
My daughter was sent home because she threw up at school and had to get a COVID test. I’m like, seriously? It’s because I used too much avocado oil when cooking her breakfast that morning.
Melanie Simmons
Parents aren’t always willing to take the time off for a sick kid and just send them to school anyway.
Mer Agresti
I know kids sent home for COVID test due to a headache!
Barney White
Everyone is trying to figure out how to stay safe and protect others. Frustrating at times though.
Christine LeBel
The man who recorded himself ripping down the LBGTQ+ Pride Flag at Watertown’s city hall in June will now face a jury trial:
Yes. Finally, justice is being served.
Justin Adam Lowe
What a waste of taxpayers' money.
Dean Wheeler
Body cams have arrived at the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department:
Wonderful! That protects both the officer and the civilian.
Kay Beth
Should have been using them a long time ago.
Devin Mason
