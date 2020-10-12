Your Turn: feedback on new COVID rules, jury trial & body cams

By Diane Rutherford | October 12, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT - Updated October 12 at 3:34 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Under the state’s new guidance on COVID-19, students and staff with symptoms, ranging from sore throat to headaches, can either have a doctor’s note detailing an alternative diagnosis, or a negative COVID-19 test to be able to come back to school:

My daughter was sent home because she threw up at school and had to get a COVID test. I’m like, seriously? It’s because I used too much avocado oil when cooking her breakfast that morning.

Melanie Simmons

Parents aren’t always willing to take the time off for a sick kid and just send them to school anyway.

Mer Agresti

I know kids sent home for COVID test due to a headache!

Barney White

Everyone is trying to figure out how to stay safe and protect others. Frustrating at times though.

Christine LeBel

The man who recorded himself ripping down the LBGTQ+ Pride Flag at Watertown’s city hall in June will now face a jury trial:

Yes. Finally, justice is being served.

Justin Adam Lowe

What a waste of taxpayers' money.

Dean Wheeler

Body cams have arrived at the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department:

Wonderful! That protects both the officer and the civilian.

Kay Beth

Should have been using them a long time ago.

Devin Mason

