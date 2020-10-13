’Boo at the Zoo’ starts this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kids can don their Halloween costumes for Boo at the Zoo starting this weekend.
Zoo New York executive director Larry Sorel and a bearded dragon named Zephyr told us about the annual event that, like many, is different this year because of COVID-19.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
The event is October 17, 18, 24, and 25.
There will sessions in the morning and afternoon each day to help maintain social distancing. The zoo will be sanitized between sessions
You can learn more and preregister at nyszoo.org.
The zoo’s Winter Wonderlights starts November 27 and will be from 5 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday.
It’s a walk-through holiday lights experience.
Admission is $5.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.