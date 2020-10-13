Former bank employee charged with theft

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Oswego County woman is accused of stealing more than $35,000 from Community Bank.
State police say 29-year-old Francesca Riley of West Monroe, N.Y. was working for the bank’s Lake Placid branch when she allegedly stole $35,400.
Troopers say the theft happened between January 1, 2018 and September 17, 2019.
Riley was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
She was arraigned in North Elba town court and released on her own recognizance.
