JCC offers virtual open houses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is setting up virtual open houses for prospective students.
JCC admissions director Chelsea Marra says there will be two in October, two in November, and a military-specific one in December.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
You can register and find out more at sunyjefferson.edu/openhouse.
You can also call JCC’s enrollment services office at 315-786-2437 or email them at admissions@sunyjefferson.edu.
