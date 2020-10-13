JCC offers virtual open houses

JCC virtual open houses
By 7 News Staff | October 13, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT - Updated October 13 at 7:30 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is setting up virtual open houses for prospective students.

JCC admissions director Chelsea Marra says there will be two in October, two in November, and a military-specific one in December.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can register and find out more at sunyjefferson.edu/openhouse.

You can also call JCC’s enrollment services office at 315-786-2437 or email them at admissions@sunyjefferson.edu.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.