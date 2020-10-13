Koa Michael Confair, infant, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Koa Michael Confair, infant son of Brandon & Tabatha Feisthamel Confair, died shortly after his birth on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Paige Feisthamel, Prudence Allen and his twin sister, Kira Confair. Also surviving are his Maternal Grandparents; Sharlene & Glendon Lehman and John Ashcroft III and his Paternal Grandparents, Donna Confair-Thomas & Herschel Thomas III and Charles Wentzell along with his Paternal Great Grandmother, Flora Wentzell.
A private service will be held by the family at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, with a burial to follow in Union Free Cemetery, Naumburg.
“Some people only dream of angels, we held one in our arms”
