Lodge owner speaks out about ATM theft

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jeff Miller, the owner of Lowville’s Ridge View Lodge, is speaking for the first time since an ATM was stolen from his business last week.
Miller tells us that Thursday was a difficult day. A good friend of his passed away that evening.
Miller then arrived at the Lowville area lodge at about 3 a.m. on Friday to find the ATM gone.
“The ATM machine has been here for 10 years. It’s our own ATM machine and never one time had I ever thought about fastening it down. I never. I guess it’s my own fault, I didn’t think about fasten it down,” he said.
Two suspects from New Jersey were found in Watertown Friday.
Police charged 49 year old Joseph Capo and 45 year old old James Amoroso.
The investigation continues as police try to see if there were others involved.
The ATM hasn’t been found.
