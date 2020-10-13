Motorcyclist accused of drug possession following traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man faces drug possession charges after he was pulled over for driving a motorcycle over 80 miles per hour.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 37-year-old Kevin Guilbert was driving the motorcycle at 81 miles per hour in the town of Canton.
They say when he was finally stopped on State Route 37 in the town of Louisville, he was found in possession of methamphetamine and LSD.
Guilbert was charged third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, fourth- and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic instrument, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officers, and several traffic charges.
He was arraigned by Oswegatchie town court and released under probation supervision.
Deputies were assisted by the Canton and Ogdensburg police departments, state police, and the U.S. Border Patrol.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.