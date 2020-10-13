Off-and-on showers most of the day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rain showers moved in overnight and will be lingering in parts of the north country into the evening.
Showers will be off and on and are expected to taper off in the afternoon in Jefferson and Lewis counties. Showers could linger longer in St. Lawrence County.
Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible.
Highs will be around 60.
It will be around 60 again on Wednesday, but it will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies.
It will be breezy Thursday with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
It will be in the low 50s with a chance of rain on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
It will be in the upper 50s and partly sunny on Monday.
