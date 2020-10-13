A profile of St. Lawrence County judge candidate Nicole Duve

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are two candidates in the race for St. Lawrence County judge, a job open after Jerome Richards retired. We’re profiling the hopefuls, Nicole Duve and Greg Storie, on Tuesday and Wednesday. First we hear from Duve.
It’s everywhere in Nicole Duve’s campaign: Experience matters. She talks about it at the meet-and-greets. It’s on campaign signs. It’s on the campaign website.
“I’ve been an assistant public defender. I’ve been an assistant district attorney. I was twice elected district attorney. I’ve served as the Potsdam town judge for six years,” said Duve.
Duve has argued about 30 criminal trials in county court, most as a prosecutor. Supporters say it’s important.
“That brings to the table the experience that’s needed to judge fairly and to understand both sides of all issues,” said St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett.
Duve is running on the Democratic and Working Family lines. Her opponent, Greg Storie, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.
Duve has had to fight off Storie’s attempts to portray her as weak on 2nd Amendment rights, particularly when it comes to pistol permits.
Restrictions on pistol permits have long rankled gun owners in St. Lawrence County. Those restrictions were imposed by former Judge Jerome Richards.
“I’m a firm believer that the people in St. Lawrence County should have the same opportunity as the people in our neighboring counties to apply for an unrestricted pistol permit. And if I’m elected as judge, I would intend to give them that opportunity,” said Duve.
Duve tells people at gatherings that she has a pistol permit herself. She is also touting endorsements by law enforcement groups.
“Those are the folks that I worked with on a daily basis when I was district attorney to make sure that crimes were prosecuted in the county and that victims' rights were preserved,” she said.
The Canton Police Association, the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers, and the New York State Police Investigators Association have all endorsed Duve in the race.
On Wednesday, 7 News will profile Greg Storie.
