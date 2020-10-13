Sally A. Shaughnessy, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sally A. Shaughnessy, 93, died on Sunday October 11, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown where she had resided for 3 years.
Sally was born on June 19,1927, the daughter of George and Ruth Osier Johnson, graduating from Immaculate Heart Academy and graduating from Plattsburg State University. She married John J. Shaughnessy on her birthday in 1948 at Holy Family Church, Watertown with Msgr. A.J. Farrell officiating. Mr. Shaughnessy, former owner of Shaughnessy’s Knitting Mill and an accountant for Ronald G. King, CPA for many years died on January 3,1995.
Sally was a Registered Nurse in Pediatrics at Mercy Hospital for many years. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church, a member of the Home Bureau, The Red Hat Society, Mercy Hospital Alumni Association and the Samaritan Loyals.
Sally is survived by her son Thomas J. and his wife Nancy Shaughnessy, Watertown; her son in law David S. Northrup, Watertown: 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 1 great, great grandson and several nieces, nephews and cousins .Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Kim A. Northrup, who died on February 1, 2018 and her brother Warren Johnson.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday October 22, 2020 at 11:00am at Holy Family Church, Watertown, N.Y. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. Contributions may be made in her name to Sainte-Anne De-Beaupre 10018 Avenue Royale Quebec City GOA 3C0. Arrangements are entrusted to Cummings Funeral Service, Inc .and online condolences to the family may be posted at cummingsfuneral.com.
