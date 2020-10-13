Tri-county region reports 9 new coronavirus cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Tuesday following the holiday weekend.
In St. Lawrence County, officials said 2 were reported over the weekend and 3 were reported Tuesday.
The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began now stands at 341.
Officials said 11 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 326 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 70,840 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
There were 4 new cases to report in Jefferson County.
No one is hospitalized; 11 people are in mandatory isolation and 87 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 283 positive cases and performed 24,092 tests.
The county says 271 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported no new cases Tuesday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 70. Sixty-seven people have recovered.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.