Be careful, Clarkson officials say after last week’s COVID-19 cases

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarkson University officials are reminding everyone on campus about safety guidelines following three new coronavirus cases reported last week.
The school now has 78 people in some form of isolation or quarantine.
Officials are asking students and employees not to go to class or do any campus activities if they have certain symptoms.
Symptoms include a fever of 100.4 or higher, a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or any other symptoms known to be associated with COVID-19.
If anyone in the Clarkson community has those symptoms, they can call Campus Safety at 315-268-6666.
