Watertown man with long criminal history now faces 121 sexual offense charges

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man, with a lengthy prison record, has been arrested on 121 sexual offense charges.
State police were waiting for 42 year old Jay Rogers as he was released from a prison in Georgia on Monday.
Troopers arrested him and brought him back to New York state.
Rogers is accused of repeatedly assaulting a girl, beginning when she was 16 years old, over a 2 year period.
Police said the attacks happened between 2015 and 2017 in the city of Watertown.
Rogers faces the following charges:
- 54 counts of first-degree rape
- 64 counts of first-degree criminal sex act
- third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- third-degree rape
- third-degree criminal sex act
- second-degree menacing
- forcible touching
- endangering the welfare of a child
After troopers drove Rogers back to northern New York, he was arraigned on the charges and ordered held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail or $60,000 bond.
According to police, Rogers assaulted the girl between 2 stints in prison in Georgia.
The Georgia Department of Corrections website shows Rogers spent a number of years in prison for crimes such as robbery and burglary.
In 2011, he also did time for escaping from prison.
Rogers' prison record in Georgia goes back to 2001.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.