CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Christine R. Hendrie, 85, of Calcium, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Stonehouse, a small village in Scotland, on 1st January 1935 to Peter and Lily Morran. Christine had 8 siblings and is survived by her younger sisters Marge and Audrey.
Christine married Joseph Hendrie in 1957. They immigrated to New York in 1961. They had 3 children, Avril born in Scotland and Joe and Doreen who were born in New York.
Over 30 years ago Christine came to live with her daughter Doreen and her grandchildren Ayla and Sean. Over the last seven years she was able to watch the family grow - Ayla’s husband Chris and their 2 children Leilani and Lochlainn and Sean’s wife Brandy.
Christine also enjoyed having her son Joe and his wife Ligia close by, along with their children Joey, Christina and Ian - and more recently a new addition to the family, Joey’s wife Hannah.
Avril and Nigel visited often and Christine spent many great times back home in Scotland.
The family is heartbroken at losing a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother - a life dedicated to bringing up her children and helping with her grandchildren - she dearly loved her great grandchildren, Leilani and Lochlainn, both of whom made her smile and brought her great joy.
