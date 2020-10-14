Concert goes virtual to raise money for veterans

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A global concert that has turned virtual because of COVID-19 is helping to raise money for military charities.
America Salutes You is an organization that helps to honor and raise awareness for veterans through music.
Their fifth annual benefit concert will feature performers like Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborn and Billy Gibbons.
All donations from the concert go to support different military organizations.
“I think the veteran and active duty community really appreciates the fact that we haven’t forgotten them. I wanted this to be front and center and not just a one-off show and that it be annualized and that it actually do something for charities,” said Bob Okun, founder, America Salutes You.
Okun says the concert will air during the week of Veterans Day.
If you want like to donate to the cause, you visit americasalutesyou.org for more information.
