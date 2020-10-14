Cuomo book’s on New York’s pandemic outbreak released

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has written a book on his experiences guiding the state through the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: Penguin Random House)
By Associated Press | October 14, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT - Updated October 14 at 8:44 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is condemning the federal government’s COVID-19 response and lauding his own leadership efforts in a new book about New York’s battle against the pandemic.

The Democrat’s book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was released Tuesday. It is published by Random House.

In it, Cuomo expresses regret at not ordering New Yorkers to wear masks earlier in the outbreak.

Cuomo also addresses a frequent criticism of his leadership style: That he is overly controlling.

He writes “show me a person who is not controlling, and I’ll show you a person who is probably not highly successful.”

He also authored “All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics and Life” and “Crossroads: The Future of American Politics.”

