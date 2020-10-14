Driver spotlight: Brett Hearn & Mat Williamson

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The racing season is wrapping up in style at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville.
Brett “The Jet” Hearn is a living legend of dirt car racing. He has compiled 919 feature wins and is a six-time Super DIRT champion and a seven-time Super DIRT Series champion.
Last Friday was his first trip to Can-Am in quite a long time.
In the video is Mel’s conversation with Hearn. Mel also speaks with Mat Williamson, the defending Super DIRT Week and Super DIRT Series champion.
