Have you seen this teen? Police want to hear from you

TOWN OF LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police are asking the public for help in finding a teenage girl.
Troopers say 16 year old Savannah Ostrom was last seen on Wednesday at her home in the town of LeRay.
Wednesday afternoon, 7 News saw state police, including K-9 handlers, searching the area around her home on Route 3.
Savannah is described as being 5 foot 5 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair.
If you have information about the whereabouts of Savannah Ostrom, you’re asked to contact 911 or state police at 315-366-6000.
