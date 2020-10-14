Indian River collects 1 million pennies, gives $10K check to SPCA

TOWN OF PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Have you ever seen a million pennies?
The Indian River Central School District has and the coins are all going to the Jefferson County SPCA.
Back in February, the district began the 1 million pennies project to raise money for the SPCA.
On Wednesday, school officials presented the check for $10,000.
The SPCA will be using the money to buy new cages for cats.
And while the check wasn’t presented until Wednesday, the district hit its goal just a month after the project began.
“Our building and grounds said it was going to take us months and maybe years and so he would retire when we were done. So we shocked him when we were finished in, I think, 32 days. The pennies started pouring in, trickling at first, and then we ended up with a deluge of pennies,” said Vicki McCullouch, Social Studies coach, Indian River Intermediate School.
As a gift, McCulloch says the building which donated the most pennies, Philadelphia Primary, will get its own “petting zoo” from the SPCA when it is safe to do so.
