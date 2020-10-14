Jeff J. Fuller, 57, of Raymondville

RAYMONDVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jeff J. Fuller, age 57, of Raymondville, NY passed away peacefully at his home on October 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Calling hours for Jeff will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at the Garner Funeral Service from 1-4 pm. There will be a funeral service at the Garner Funeral Service at 4pm with Rev. Stephen Rocker celebrant. Burial will follow at a later date at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com. Jeff was born in Potsdam, NY on October 10, 1963 to the late Keith and Mary Queor Fuller. He graduated from Potsdam Central High School in 1982. Jeff was an avid lover of hunting, football (Go Jets!) and listening to music. Jeff was one of the best pizza makers at Sergi’s Italion Restaurant in Potsdam since 1995. He had previously worked for Waste Stream Management in Potsdam. Jeff was loved by many people. He was a loving father, companion and grandpa. He is survived by two daughters Ashley Fuller of Norwood and her two children Cole and Kendyl; Brittany Fuller of Norwood; his companion Peggy Chase of Raymondville; sisters and brothers Cathy and Kim Avadikian, Keith and Barb Fuller, Peggy Fuller, Bruce and Missy Fuller, Craig and Dawn Fuller and Barb Koch and a brother in law Gene Burnham. He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 sisters Karen Bercume, Jennifer Planty and Sue Burnham and a brother Timmy Fuller. Jeff is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well.