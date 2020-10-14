Jeffrey R. Cole, 69, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jeffrey R. Cole, age 69 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday (October 13, 2020). There will be no funeral services as per his request. Arrangements are entrusted to Fox & Murray Funeral Home.
Surviving are siblings David Cole of Ogdensburg, Michael Cole & his wife Hazel of Goose Creek, SC and Charles Cole address unknown. A brother Peter Cole and an infant sister Sylvia Cole predeceased him.
Jeffrey was born on January 30, 1951 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of the late Ralph & Helen (LeFleur) Cole. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued his education in Buffalo where he earned an accounting degree. In 1969 he entered the US Navy during Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1973.
During his career he worked for the Betty Ford Clinic in Long Beach, CA and later at Fort Drum, where he retired in 2011 as the accounting supervisor.
Jeffrey was a member of the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, American Legion and VFW. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, watching TV, socializing with friends, donating to charities and spending time with family.
Memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 441 W Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13204. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
