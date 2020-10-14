Morning Checkup: Festival of Trees

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - “You can’t cancel Christmas” was the driving force behind the committee organizing the 2020 North Country Festival of Trees.
K.I. LaClair is a member of that committee and Steve Rowell is chief program officer at the Watertown Family YMCA.
They say even a pandemic couldn’t stop the event, which benefits Samaritan Medical Center and the YMCA.
Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
Public viewing and a silent auction will be from Friday, November 27 to Saturday, December 5.
It won’t be at the Dulles State Office Building this year, but in the former call center building that will be the YMCA’s new home.
The trees will be for sale online and people have the chance to buy a catered home watch party for Friday, December 4.
You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/festivaloftrees.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.