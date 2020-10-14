Mostly sunny & around 60

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some areas might see a few sprinkles Wednesday, but it should be a mostly sunny day.
Temperatures were mostly in the 40s to start and it should warm up to around 60.
Temperatures start to drop overnight and then rise to around 60 by morning.
Thursday will be partly sunny with rain in the afternoon. Highs will be around 70.
It gets much cooler Friday. Showers are likely and highs will only reach the mid-50s.
It will be in the low 50s Saturday. It will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain.
It will be partly sunny and in the upper 50s Sunday and Monday. There’s a chance of rain on Monday.
Highs will be around 60 on Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
