Naomi B. Ferguson, 49, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Naomi B. Ferguson, 49, of 36811 NYS Route 3, died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
Naomi was born on November 29, 1971, daughter of Charles W. and Mary Ann (Gill) Schermerhorn. She graduated from Carthage Central School in 1989. She formerly worked as a bus driver for Freeman Bus Corp. and went on to live in Texas for several years. She moved back to Carthage 4 years ago.
Survivors include a daughter, Auna (Josh) Smith of Evans Mills; a son, David Hickman Jr. of Carthage; her father, Charles W. Schermerhorn of Carthage; her siblings, Charles H. “Chuck” (Lori) Schermerhorn of Carthage; Amanda A. (Ron) Foust of Palestine, Texas; Robin R. (Guy) Godlewski of Natural Bridge; and Contanita M. (George) Bevens of Carthage; one grandson, Lucas Smith; seven nieces, five nephews and several great-neices and great-nephews.
She is predeceased by her mother, Mary Ann Schermerhorn; her maternal grandparents, Charles and Annabell Gill; her paternal grandparents, George and Ella Schermerhorn; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Natural Bridge.
Memorial donations in Naomi’s memory can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Central New York at 731 James St # 200, Syracuse, NY 13203.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
