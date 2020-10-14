No new COVID cases reported in region, St. Lawrence County warns of potential exposure

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is urging people who visited Park Bros. Bagels and Coffee on Market Street in Potsdam on Saturday between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to be tested for COVID-19.
Officials said patrons may have been exposed to the coronavirus at that time.
As for new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county region Wednesday, there were none to report.
In St. Lawrence County, the total number of cases since the pandemic began remains at 341.
Officials said 11 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 326 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 72,845 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
There were no new cases to report in Jefferson County.
No one is hospitalized; 11 people are in mandatory isolation and 82 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 283 positive cases and performed 24,541 tests.
The county says 271 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported no new cases Wednesday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 70. Sixty-seven people have recovered.
