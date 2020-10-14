A profile of St. Lawrence County judge candidate Greg Storie

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - We continue our profiles of the candidates for St. Lawrence County judge. We talk with Greg Storie.
Greg Storie decided to run for county judge for a simple reason. He wanted to carry his handgun with him for protection.
“When I first decided to run for judge, I ran because I wanted a pistol permit. That was the core of it,” he said.
Former county judge Jerome Richards restricted handguns to sporting uses. That has long rankled gun owners, including Storie.
“You have to draw a line someplace. There have been a lot of lines crossed I think in New York. I mean, even since the, even since COVID, a lot of lines have been crossed…adults have to wear seat belts in the back seat. It goes against what I believe are fundamental freedoms,” he said.
Storie, a Republican, is running against Democrat Nicole Duve. Storie has practiced law in family court in recent years, but says he has the experience necessary to sit on the bench in county court.
“I have won hundreds of trials and hearings in the last 13 years. I’ve won them and the result of those wins, a lot of children are protected and kept safe,” he said.
He also served as Canton village justice from 2010 to 2012. His opponent, Duve, served 8 years as county district attorney. She also worked directly for a number of county judges.
In some ways, Storie is running an insurgent campaign. He says he’s an outsider when it comes to the hierarchy in county court. But he stresses that he’s an insider when it comes to his family’s deep roots in Rensselaer Falls and St. Lawrence County
His family has farmed for three generations. His son is growing up on Ginn Road, just like he did. He says the work ethic learned there has stood him in good stead in his legal career.
“I used to do everything. I never took a case that I wasn’t willing to take to trial. I took a lot of felony cases,” said Storie.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.