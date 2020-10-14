Retha Mae Hicks, 91, of Oxbow

OXBOW, N.Y. (WWNY) - Retha Mae Hicks, 91, lifelong resident of Oxbow, passed away, Monday morning, October 12, 2020 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Carthage, NY.
Born on July 12, 1929 in the town of Rossie, NY, she was a daughter of Lloyd and Bertha Stevenson Hunter and attended Rossie schools.
Retha married Frank E. Hicks on September 1, 1946. He passed away November 3, 1995.
She was a housewife all of her married life and also worked various other jobs, restaurants in the area and Timmerman Turkey Farms, for a time.
Retha enjoyed bingo, baking, bird watching, crocheting, spending time with all of her grandchildren, family and friends. She was most famous for her donuts and 9-day pickles.
Survivors include six sons and a daughter; Gary and Sandy Hicks, Theresa, NY, Phyllis Crouse, Tavares, FL, Ernest and Gail Hicks, Antwerp, NY, Denny Hicks and companion, Joyce Slate, Philadelphia, NY, Michael and Carol Hicks, Elmira, NY, Rick and Laura Hicks, Watertown, NY, Donald and Debbie Hicks, Philadelphia, NY; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Hicks, Theresa, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Alberta Hunter, Theresa, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Lynn Youngs, Rossie, NY; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, her husband, a son, Ronald Hicks and several brothers and sisters passed away previously.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Burial will be next to her husband in Oxbow Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 356 North Midler Avenue, Syracuse, NY 13206 or to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 6315 Fly Rd., Suite 102, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.