Roger C. Lawton, Jr., 60 of Natural Bridge

Roger is survived by: his daughter, Misty S. (Robert) Bell of Carthage; a sister, Kendra (David) Scott, Kentucky; a brother Dan (Brenda) Baker, Carthage; a sister, Beth (Larry) Cork, Kentucky; and Elaine (Jim) Slate, Kentucky. A step- brother, Charles Pettey, Watertown; a step-sister, Maryann Thompson, Natural Bridge; three brother in laws, Michael LaLone of Watertown; Timothy LaLone of Natural Bridge; Christopher (Brandi) LaLone of Watertown; a sister in Law, Linda (Robert) Passage of Natural Bridge; two granddaughters, Makayla Lawton and Avianna Bell, both of Carthage; three great-grandchildren, Trisha Lynn Lawton-Esplin, and twin boys, Michael Kennith Lawton-Esplin and Kennith Michael Lawton-Esplin; as well as many nieces and nephews.