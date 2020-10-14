Roger C. Lawton, Jr., 60 of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Roger C. Lawton, Jr., 60 of 25364 Hickey Rd., passed peacefully away on Tuesday, September 13, 2020 at his home.
Roger was born in Carthage on December 20, 1959, a son of the late Roger C. & Patsy Hubbard Baker Lawton, Sr. He attended Carthage Senior High School. He served in the United States Army from 1976-1980. On December 28, 1979 he married the love of his life, Victoria J. LaLone. Victoria died on January 11, 2020.
His last employment of 30 years was for Gaetano Transportation, where he was a truck driver and medically retired in 2016.
Roger enjoyed woodworking, playing poker, watching TV, he especially loved his granddaughters & great-grandchildren and spent much of his time with them.
Roger is survived by: his daughter, Misty S. (Robert) Bell of Carthage; a sister, Kendra (David) Scott, Kentucky; a brother Dan (Brenda) Baker, Carthage; a sister, Beth (Larry) Cork, Kentucky; and Elaine (Jim) Slate, Kentucky. A step- brother, Charles Pettey, Watertown; a step-sister, Maryann Thompson, Natural Bridge; three brother in laws, Michael LaLone of Watertown; Timothy LaLone of Natural Bridge; Christopher (Brandi) LaLone of Watertown; a sister in Law, Linda (Robert) Passage of Natural Bridge; two granddaughters, Makayla Lawton and Avianna Bell, both of Carthage; three great-grandchildren, Trisha Lynn Lawton-Esplin, and twin boys, Michael Kennith Lawton-Esplin and Kennith Michael Lawton-Esplin; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Victoria, a sister Kellie Bailey.
There will be no public calling hours.
A Celebration-Réunion of Life will be hosted by Misty on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Please contact Misty Bell on Facebook for an address. If you do not have access to Facebook, please contact Lundy Funeral Home for more information.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
