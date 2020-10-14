3 states added to New York’s quarantine list

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three states have been added to New York’s COVID-19 travel advisory list.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that Ohio, Michigan and Virginia have been added and no areas were removed.
Under the advisory, anyone traveling to New York from those areas has to quarantine for 14 days.
The places on the list have what state officials consider “significant community spread” of the coronavirus.
That applies to any area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
Here are the 36 states and two territories on the list:
- Alaska
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.