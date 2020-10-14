Watertown lawmakers to do final interviews for city manager this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown City Council will meet in executive session this weekend to continue its search for a city manager.
Mayor Jeff Smith says lawmakers will be doing final interviews on Sunday.
He says they are down to “a few” candidates.
Originally, 29 applicants had applied for the job. Last month the pool was narrowed down to 8.
Current interim City Manager Ken Mix was one of the original applicants.
He was appointed to the position in January after former City Manager Rick Finn resigned.
It’s unclear whether Mix is still in the running.
