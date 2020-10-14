Watertown man accused of sexually assaulting child

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 46 year old Watertown man is accused of sexually assaulting a child over the course of a year.
City police arrested James Carrow II of 418 West Mullin Street on felony counts of predatory sexual assault of a child and third-degree criminal sexual act.
According to police, Carrow subjected a 13 year old girl to numerous sexual acts between March of 2018 and March 2019.
A parent of the girl filed the complaint.
Police said the victim is neither related to Carrow nor did she live with him.
Carrow was arraigned and sent to the Jefferson County Jail without bail.
