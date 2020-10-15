Agency looks to spruce up industrial park entrance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Now that a long legal dispute is over, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency is looking to spruce up the entrance of the industrial park off Coffeen Street.
That topic was brought up at a JCIDA meeting Thursday and included adding a new sign at the entrance of the park, showing others what businesses call Watertown home.
Board Chairman David Converse said for the sign to be added, JCIDA will look into getting an easement from Onondaga Development, a development company owned by P.J. Simao.
“The next steps, we’ve asked our attorney to draft a preliminary, and I want to see preliminary, lease agreement, purchase type of agreement that we could bring to Mr. Simao and his company, and then we can start negotiating where we’re going to end up,” said Converse.
Converse also hopes traffic patterns into the park can be improved, but admits that would take time to get done.
