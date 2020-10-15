Allegiant Air ceases operations out of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Allegiant Air is pulling its flights out of Ogdensburg and ceasing operations.
Sonya Padgett, with the airline’s media relations team, told 7 News, “Due to continuing diminished demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Allegiant has made the difficult decision to cease operations at Ogdensburg. The extended closure of the U.S.-Canadian border as well as mandatory quarantines for travel to New York have exacerbated the pandemic’s effect on demand in the area.”
She goes on to say passengers with current reservations will have the option to re-book their travel through other Allegiant airports in the region, including Plattsburgh International Airport and Syracuse Hancock International Airport.
This doesn’t leave Ogdensburg without an air carrier; Sky West is still at the airport.
