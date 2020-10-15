Annual health survey findings don’t surprise organization

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Have you been feeling down lately? Well, you are not alone. The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization just released its annual survey findings.
According to the survey, almost 8 in 10 people agree with the statement, “I am actively working to improve my health.”
That’s down from 91 percent in 2016.
Forty-two percent of people say they are optimistic about their physical health, down from 50 percent in 2018.
And a little more than half say they are optimistic about their mental health, down from 60 percent in 2018.
“I’d actually be surprised if we didn’t see that. Given the pandemic, it’s certainly taken a toll on us all and national studies from the CDC, the National Center for Health Statistics have all shown similar declines,” said Megan Donato, Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization.
As for COVID, nearly 90 percent of north country residents surveyed say they plan to continue washing their hands frequently, while 74 percent say they will wear a mask in public.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.