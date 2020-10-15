Canada could keep border closed due to America’s COVID cases

CANADA (WWNY) - The U.S. - Canadian border will stay closed as long as cornavirus cases in America are elevated.
That’s the indication from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Bloomberg quotes Trudeau as telling a Winnipeg radio station, “We have committed to keeping Canadians safe and we keep extending the border closures because the States is not in a place where we would feel comfortable reopening those borders.”
The border closure order is supposed to end on October 21, but could be extended.
If it is extended, it will be the seventh time.
The closure is for non-essential travel, with a few exceptions.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.