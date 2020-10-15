OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mrs. Donna E. Peabody, 87, of Ogdensburg will be private. Mrs. Peabody died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center following a long illness.
Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Donna was born on September 7, 1933 in Buffalo, NY. She was the daughter of the late George and Theo Bennett. She graduated from Lafayette High School. On January 12, 1952, she married Jack R. Peabody. Jack and Donna relocated their family from Albany to Ogdensburg in 1972. Where her husband Jack would work his career as the Director of Rehabilitation at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center. Donna enjoyed reading, crime television shows, board games, and playing cards, especially Solitaire, most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son; David B. Peabody of Ogdensburg, her daughter; Jennifer L. Peabody of Ogdensburg and her grandchildren; Heather Peabody of Central Square, NY, Dylan Peabody of Ogdensburg and Tori Peabody of Ogdensburg.
Donations in Donna’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
