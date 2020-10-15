Donna E. Peabody, 87, of Ogdensburg

Donna was born on September 7, 1933 in Buffalo, NY. She was the daughter of the late George and Theo Bennett. She graduated from Lafayette High School. On January 12, 1952, she married Jack R. Peabody. Jack and Donna relocated their family from Albany to Ogdensburg in 1972. Where her husband Jack would work his career as the Director of Rehabilitation at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center. Donna enjoyed reading, crime television shows, board games, and playing cards, especially Solitaire, most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.