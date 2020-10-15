Edwards-Knox reports student has coronavirus

TOWN OF RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edwards-Knox Central School District reports one of its students has tested positive for COVID-19.
“It is our hope that because we have been fully remote for two weeks there will be limited spread to others in our school community, and we are currently working closely with Public Health to assist in the contact tracing process,” the district posted on its website.
The district also announced that all 162 results from the mobile testing site last week have come back negative.
