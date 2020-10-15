Highlights & scores: Lewis County & NAC soccer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Frontier League soccer season for Lewis County teams opened Wednesday, with the Lowville Lady Red Raiders playing host to South Lewis.
This contest was tied at 1 in the second half when Peyton Cole had a head on the direct kick and dented the back of the net, putting Lowville on top 2-1. That would turn out to be your final.
The boys' Frontier League season for Lewis County teams also kicked off Wednesday.
On the new turf in Copenhagen, the Golden Knights played host to Beaver River.
In the second half, the Golden Knights were looking to add to a 1-0 lead but Beavers' goalie Sawyer Schwendy came up with the save.
The Beavers tried to tie things up, but Copenhagen netminder Lukas Slate made the stop.
Dakota Snyder’s first-half goal would stand as Copenhagen blanked Beaver River 1-0.
In boys' Northern Athletic Conference soccer, Colton-Pierrepont hosted St. Lawrence Central.
The Larries had an early chance to get on the scoreboard, but came up empty.
Back the other way, it’s the Colts' Logan Burns with the corner kick, but Connor Prevost comes up with two saves.
Teddy Farns cashed in on a penalty kick to put Colton-Pierrepont up 1-0. That would be your final.
Wednesday’s local scores
Boys' high school soccer
Copenhagen 1, Beaver River 0
Lowville 3, South Lewis 2
Lisbon 3, Morristown 1
Heuvelton 1, Harrisville 0
Parishville-Hopkinton 5, Chateaugay 0
Colton-Pierrepont 1, St. Lawrence Central 0
Madrid-Waddington 5, Brushton-Moira 1
Malone 12, Gouverneur 2
Girls' high school soccer
Lowville 2, South Lewis 1
Copenhagen 0, Beaver River 0
Lisbon 1, Morristown 0
Heuvelton 2, Harrisville 0
Norwood-Norfolk 3, Hermon-DeKalb 2
Madrid-Waddington 2, Brushton-Moira 0
Canton 3, Salmon River 0
Colton-Pierrepont 2, St. Lawrence Central 0
Gouverneur 2, Malone 1
Chateaugay 2, Parishville-Hopkinton 2
Girls' high school tennis
Lowville 4, Beaver River 1
