James F. Rivers, 79, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. James F. Rivers, 79, originally from Clayton, and also lived in the Dexter/ Chaumont area for many years, died October 14th, at the Samaritan Medical Center, after a short illness.
Calling hours will be from Noon until 2pm, on Sunday, October 18th, at the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton. A funeral service will be private at the convenience of the family. A private burial will be at Brookside Cemetery in Watertown.
Jim was born, March 17th, 1941, at the family home in Clayton, son of Harold and Marguerite Brown Rivers. He graduated from Clayton Central School in 1963.
On November 9th, 1969, he married Martha Shaw, at the Clayton Baptist Church, and the wedding was also blessed at St. Mary’s Church. Martha died June 28th, 1996, at 55 years of age.
Jim served in the United States Navy from 1963 until 1967, where he was honorably discharged. He retired in 2002, after working 35 years, for the New York Air Brake.
He was a former member of the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department.
For many years, Jim and his wife Martha, were avid race fans at the Can-Am Speedway.
Jim loved living at Bayview Manor, going out to lunch, attending coffee hour with friends, going on car rides, and especially his cat “Kitty.”
Surviving are sisters, Francis Bennett of Watertown, Anne Patterson of Corinth, and Terri Burns of Clayton; stepchildren, Kit and Christi Taylor; caregivers, his niece, Kathy Robinson, and neighbor, Deonna McCollom; many nieces and nephews.
Aside from his wife Martha, a companion of 15 years, Sharon Ulrick, died in 2013; five sisters, Ruth Dunbar, Vernice Duford, Bessie Bennett, Patti Rivers,
Marilyn Russell; and five brothers, Harold, William, John, Thomas, and Robert, all pre-deceased him.
Donations can be made to United Helpers Society at Bayview Housing, Chaumont; Caring for Cats, Three Mile Bay
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
