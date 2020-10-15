Mason jars skyrocket in price as COVID-19 creates shortages

TOWN OF RODMAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - COVID-19 has caused shortages in coins, lumber and even aluminum cans. Now, add Mason jars to the list.
Some are saying Mason jars are in short supply as more people cook from home during the pandemic.
Those jars and their lids are in high demand. They’re flying off the shelves.
Robin Hannon runs a jar and jelly business out of her backyard kitchen and she says the shortage has caused Mason jar prices to skyrocket.
“Some of them are as much as $70 for one 12 twelve pack of jars and they should be between $10 and $12 but nothing less than $20 dollars for a box of jars. So we can’t sell them at that, you know you just can’t make money doing that,” said
Robin Hannon, owner of Timmy Crack Corn.
Thursday at 11 p.m., we’ll look at why demand is so high. We’ll speak experts at Cornell Cooperative Extension, who have seen a boom in people wanting to learn about preserving and storing food.
