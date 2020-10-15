3 new COVID-19 cases reported in region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the tri-county region Thursday.
All of them were in St. Lawrence County, which brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 344.
Officials said 12 cases are active and no one is hospitalized.
According to the county, 328 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 73,129 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
There were no new cases to report in Jefferson County.
No one is hospitalized; 11 people are in mandatory isolation and 81 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 283 positive cases and performed 24,802 tests.
The county says 271 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported no new cases Thursday, meaning the overall number of COVID-positive tests for the county remains at 70. Sixty-eight people have recovered.
