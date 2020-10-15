No injuries in school bus - vehicle collision

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No injuries were reported Thursday afternoon after a vehicle and school bus collided in Lewis County.
The crash happened at the intersection of West Road and Van Zandt Road in the town of West Turin shortly after 3 p.m.
According to South Lewis Central School District Superintendent Douglas Premo, an elementary school student and the driver were the only people on the bus.
Premo said no one was injured in either the bus or the vehicle.
He said the child was released to a parent.
