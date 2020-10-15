Rain starts in the afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be breezy Thursday.
There’s a wind advisory for north and western St. Lawrence County until 8 p.m. It will be gusty everywhere, but there those gusts could reach 50 miles per hour.
Skies will be partly sunny to start, but rain moves in during the afternoon.
Highs will reach 70 degrees for some, then temperatures start to drop as a cold front moves through.
Rain continues overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.
Friday will have scattered showers with highs in the low 50s.
It will be sunny and in the mid-50s on Saturday.
It will be partly sunny, breezy, and around 60 on Sunday.
There’s a chance of rain Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be right around 60 all three days.
