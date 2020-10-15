WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shirley A. Lajoie, 74, of Waddington passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, October 12, 2020.
Shirley was born June 10, 1946 in Potsdam, a daughter of the late James and Myrtle (Flemming) Locke. She graduated from Knox Memorial Central School in Russell in 1963 and from the Ogdensburg Business School in 1964. Shirley worked as the senior mail clerk at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility for 19 years and at the Akwesasne-Mohawk Casino as a clerk. Shirley enjoyed reading, crocheting and gardening and also volunteered her time at blood drives for the American Red Cross.
Shirley is survived by two sons, Timothy J. Lajoie of Winchester, VA and Thomas G. Lajoie of Ogdensburg; a grandson, Ian Lajoie; her longtime companion, Andy Bocskar; a sister, Rosemary LeBlanc of Massena and nieces and nephews.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US 11; Potsdam, New York 13676.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public services. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Shirley A. Lajoie are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
