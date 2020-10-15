Shirley A. Lajoie, 74, of Waddington

Shirley was born June 10, 1946 in Potsdam, a daughter of the late James and Myrtle (Flemming) Locke. She graduated from Knox Memorial Central School in Russell in 1963 and from the Ogdensburg Business School in 1964. Shirley worked as the senior mail clerk at the Gouverneur Correctional Facility for 19 years and at the Akwesasne-Mohawk Casino as a clerk. Shirley enjoyed reading, crocheting and gardening and also volunteered her time at blood drives for the American Red Cross.