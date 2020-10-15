Shirley M. Woodward, 84, of Fowler

She is survived by her seven children, Byron “Jack” Woodward, Jr. and his wife, Michelle of Gouverneur, Kenneth Woodward and his wife, Cindy of Glenwood, AR, Tony Woodward and his wife, Kelly of Gouverneur, Alex Woodward of Rochester, Pauline and Carl Culbertson of Black River, Deborah Palmer of Alaska, and Robin and Joseph Brown of Harrisville. She is also survived by her siblings, John Rowe of Tennessee, and Marlene Smith and Joanne Wendt of Florida, A LOT of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren (5 generations of lots of babies) and her nieces and nephews.