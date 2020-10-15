Watertown YMCA offering free child care on Election Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Election Day is less than 3 weeks away and one local group is doing its part to help people get out and vote.
The Watertown Family YMCA is offering free day care services on Election Day for kids between the ages of 6 weeks and 12 years old.
The idea is to help clear up parents' schedules so they can get to the voting booth.
“Election Day is a very important day this year. And with our military community, we think that that would be a huge benefit for them. We have a lot of soldiers deployed in the area and so it’s a hardship for some families to get out there and vote,” said Shawna Cutuli, managing director.
The program is being funded by the YMCA Armed Services of the USA.
Day care services will be available at the Y’s Fairgrounds, downtown Watertown and Carthage facilities from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 4 to 7 p.m. on November 3.
