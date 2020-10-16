Athlete of the Week: Riley Connell

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student athletes who have put together impressive resumes for their varsity careers.
This week, we honor a soccer player from Watertown who has led his team in scoring as a sophomore and junior. His ability at finishing the job earning him this week’s title.
Riley Connell of Watertown has compiled an impressive soccer resume. In his sophomore season, he led the team with 12 goals and 2 assists for 26 points. He was a Frontier League All-Star.
In his junior season, he had 12 goals and 3 assists for 27 points, once again leading the Cyclones to another league title, and once again a Frontier League All-Star.
The team captain certainly has the Midas touch around the net.
Riley Connell is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for October 16, 2020.
You can hear from him and see him in the action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
