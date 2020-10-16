David H. McCarter, 57, of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - David H. McCarter, 57, of Thompson Quarry Rd., passed away at home, Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Born on December 15, 1962 in Rapid City, South Dakota, he was a son of George and Linda Brigham Scales and attended Thousand Island Central School.
David married Barbara J. Thompson on August 6, 2011 in Depauville, NY.
He earned the nickname “Daisy Duke” as a teenager. This was in reference to his first car, a 1972 Roadrunner and the way he drove it.
In his younger years, he worked for multiple employers, driving truck, hauling milk, hay and even deer from the Lucky Star Ranch. He was taught at a young age how to work on cars by his uncle and it quickly became his passion. He was mainly self-employed, building, fixing, and painting cars for himself and others. There was nothing he could not fix or do or figure out how to do. If someone had a request, he would always find a way to fulfill it. Later in life, at the request of friends and family, he took up constructing buildings, eventually building a couple of beautiful homes.
David had a big heart, there was nothing he wouldn’t do for a friend in need. He touched many lives over the years and was greatly loved and respected by his friends, family and community.
He loved westerns and watching anything about cars. He enjoyed the company of his countless friends. There was always someone coming over to drink coffee, tell stories, pick his brain, or just enjoy his company. He never locked his door and anyone was welcome.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara J. McCarter; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Chelsea McCarter, Germany and their children, Kelsey, Kylie and David III; parents, George and Linda Scales, LaFargeville, NY; mother-in-law, Barbara Thompson, LaFargeville, NY; brother, George McCarter, LaFargeville, NY; sister, Michelle Scales, Depauville, NY; brother, George Scales, Cortland, NY; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Genesis Scales, Alexandria Bay, NY; one niece and three nephews; two dogs, Little Miss and Buster.
A Celebration of Life service will be 1 pm, Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 35837 Thompson Quarry Drive, LaFargeville, NY 13656.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
