David H. McCarter, 57, of LaFargeville

In his younger years, he worked for multiple employers, driving truck, hauling milk, hay and even deer from the Lucky Star Ranch. He was taught at a young age how to work on cars by his uncle and it quickly became his passion. He was mainly self-employed, building, fixing, and painting cars for himself and others. There was nothing he could not fix or do or figure out how to do. If someone had a request, he would always find a way to fulfill it. Later in life, at the request of friends and family, he took up constructing buildings, eventually building a couple of beautiful homes.