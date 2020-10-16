David H. Patten, 93, of North Lawrence

NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. David H. Patten, 93, peacefully passed away on Friday October 16, 2020 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone with his children at his side. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
David was born at home in the Town of Lawrence on October 11, 1927 to the late Howard and Grace (Dupee) Patten. He attended elementary school at Lawrenceville Academy, graduated from Brushton – Moira High School and earned his associate degree from the New York State Agricultural and Technical Institute at Canton.
For many years he was an electrical engineer working at General Motors in Massena.
On July 14, 1950 David married Lois Burgess at the First Congregational Church in Hopkinton. They created a foundation for family through their dedicated relationship to one another, sharing a blessed union of 68 years. Lois passed away on August 23, 2018.
David enjoyed any outdoor activity, especially hiking, camping, and cutting wood. After their retirement, David and Lois spent much of their time traveling by camper all over the U.S.
He is survived by his children, Cheryl and Mark Maillie of Watkins Glen, Daniel and Vickie Patten of North Lawrence, and Joseph and Jocelyne Patten of Pittsburgh, PA.; grandchildren, Jennifer Kilcoyne, Joshua Kilcoyne, Jessica Browne, Brett Patten, Kevin Patten, Justin Patten, Brad Patten, Heather Sochia, and Ethan Patten; and great-grandchildren, Maya, Kai, John, Jezebelle, Reed, Lily, Adeline, Ziegan, and Logen.
Besides his parents and wife, David was predeceased by 2 children, Timothy Patten and Laura Kilcoyne, and his brother, Robert Patten.
David’s Funeral Service will be held Monday October 19th at 1:00PM at the First Congregational Church in Hopkinton. Burial will follow at Hillcrest cemetery in North Lawrence.
His family has asked that those wishing to express an act of kindness can make memorial contributions to the First Congregational Church in Hopkinton. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com
