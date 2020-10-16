Firefighter accused of impersonating police officer

TOWN OF LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A volunteer firefighter faces a felony charge for allegedly impersonating a police officer.
State police arrested 43 year old Christopher LaClair of Philadelphia on Thursday.
LaClair, who’s a volunteer with the Philadelphia Fire Department, was driving on Interstate 781 when he attempted to stop another vehicle by displaying his fire department badge out the window of his vehicle.
According to police, LaClair believed the person behind the wheel of the other vehicle was driving erratically.
Both drivers stopped in the area of I-781 and Route 11 and called 911 to report the incident.
Troopers charged LaClair with criminal impersonation of a police officer, a felony.
LaClair was issued a ticket to appear in LeRay Town Court on October 28.
